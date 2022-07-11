Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 88.08 points or 2.1% at 4287.85 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 6.32%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.16%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.06%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.52%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.13%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.08%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.9%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.43%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.25%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 265.66 or 0.49% at 54216.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.6 points or 0.4% at 16155.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.08 points or 0.22% at 25696.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.52 points or 0.17% at 8012.25.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1164 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)