Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 70.44 points or 2.03% at 3548.8 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 6.32%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.72%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.16%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.06%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.34%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.27%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.27%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.13%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.79%).

On the other hand, SJVN Ltd (down 0.37%), PTC India Ltd (down 0.06%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.02%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 265.66 or 0.49% at 54216.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.6 points or 0.4% at 16155.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.08 points or 0.22% at 25696.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.52 points or 0.17% at 8012.25.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1164 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

