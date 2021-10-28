Volumes jump at Vaibhav Global Ltd counter

Vaibhav Global Ltd saw volume of 54129 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18450 shares

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 October 2021.

Vaibhav Global Ltd saw volume of 54129 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18450 shares. The stock dropped 9.64% to Rs.627.85. Volumes stood at 4511 shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd saw volume of 17.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.36% to Rs.927.90. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd registered volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.38% to Rs.1,214.65. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68137 shares. The stock increased 6.64% to Rs.533.25. Volumes stood at 64270 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 41169 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22330 shares. The stock slipped 4.27% to Rs.1,614.95. Volumes stood at 29977 shares in the last session.

