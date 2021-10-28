Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 402.74 points or 1.5% at 27267.17 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, SKF India Ltd (up 6.5%), ABB India Ltd (up 4.18%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 4.17%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.3%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 1.75%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.87%), and Timken India Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (down 4.06%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.51%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.48%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 328.23 or 0.54% at 60815.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.7 points or 0.62% at 18097.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 205.48 points or 0.72% at 28328.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 45.79 points or 0.51% at 8851.62.

On BSE,944 shares were trading in green, 1738 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

