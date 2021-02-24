Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 5.38 points or 0.26% at 2064.58 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 3.98%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.29%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.25%),NTPC Ltd (down 0.72%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were PTC India Ltd (down 0.49%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.46%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.35%), and SJVN Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 12.35%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.85%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.48%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 211.93 or 0.43% at 49963.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.65 points or 0.77% at 14820.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.66 points or 0.7% at 19944.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.83 points or 0.34% at 6676.44.

On BSE,1731 shares were trading in green, 1093 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

