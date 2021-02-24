Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 12.22 points or 0.09% at 13566.8 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 1.73%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.55%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.27%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.55%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.28%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 4.6%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.7%), and NMDC Ltd (up 1.34%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 211.93 or 0.43% at 49963.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.65 points or 0.77% at 14820.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.66 points or 0.7% at 19944.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.83 points or 0.34% at 6676.44.

On BSE,1731 shares were trading in green, 1093 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)