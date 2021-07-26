Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 159.26 points or 0.6% at 26487.7 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 14.05%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 5.75%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 4.06%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 3.18%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 2.1%), Poly Medicure Ltd (up 1.76%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 1.66%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 1.61%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 1.58%).

On the other hand, Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 4.13%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.77%), and Natco Pharma Ltd (down 1.92%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 36.81 or 0.07% at 52938.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.55 points or 0.05% at 15847.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.04 points or 0.46% at 26547.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.74 points or 0.22% at 8090.98.

On BSE,1643 shares were trading in green, 1091 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

