Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 28.3 points or 0.51% at 5569.12 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Fairchem Organics Ltd (up 7.9%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 6.91%),Balaji Amines Ltd (up 6.59%),DCW Ltd (up 6.27%),Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 6.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 5.16%), Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 4.86%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (up 4.09%), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 4.02%), and GHCL Ltd (up 3.55%).

On the other hand, Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (down 5.06%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 2.44%), and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 2.44%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 36.81 or 0.07% at 52938.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.55 points or 0.05% at 15847.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.04 points or 0.46% at 26547.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.74 points or 0.22% at 8090.98.

On BSE,1643 shares were trading in green, 1091 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

