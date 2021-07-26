Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 24.78 points or 0.78% at 3214.02 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 2.09%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.83%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.62%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.56%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.84%), DLF Ltd (up 0.75%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.65%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.08%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.01%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 36.81 or 0.07% at 52938.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.55 points or 0.05% at 15847.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.04 points or 0.46% at 26547.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.74 points or 0.22% at 8090.98.

On BSE,1643 shares were trading in green, 1091 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

