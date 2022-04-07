Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter

-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 929.16 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 88.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.53 lakh shares
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 April 2022.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 929.16 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 88.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.07% to Rs.290.75. Volumes stood at 7.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 43.67 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.52% to Rs.207.80. Volumes stood at 7.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 35572 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11559 shares. The stock lost 1.04% to Rs.1,996.00. Volumes stood at 5577 shares in the last session.
Bharat Electronics Ltd clocked volume of 9.11 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.68% to Rs.232.45. Volumes stood at 3.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 50509 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18133 shares. The stock gained 7.90% to Rs.808.20. Volumes stood at 11980 shares in the last session.
