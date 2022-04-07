Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 110.89 points or 2.45% at 4634.19 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 6.23%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.11%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.54%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.73%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.67%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.09%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.01%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.34 or 0.54% at 59289.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.2 points or 0.5% at 17719.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.73 points or 0.36% at 29803.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.84 points or 0.18% at 8893.93.

On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 959 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)