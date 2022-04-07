Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 94.73 points or 2.46% at 3952.11 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 6.23%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.11%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.33%),CESC Ltd (up 2.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 2.66%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.54%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.32%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.28%), and NTPC Ltd (up 1.73%).

On the other hand, PTC India Ltd (down 0.65%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.01%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.34 or 0.54% at 59289.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.2 points or 0.5% at 17719.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.73 points or 0.36% at 29803.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.84 points or 0.18% at 8893.93.

On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 959 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

