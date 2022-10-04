Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 186.39 points or 2.31% at 8268.44 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 8.6%), Angel One Ltd (up 6.68%),Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 6.07%),IDFC First Bank Ltd (up 5.98%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 5.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TruCap Finance Ltd (up 4.9%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 4.82%), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (up 4.49%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 4.2%), and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (up 4.14%).

On the other hand, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (down 1.77%), Bengal & Assam Company Ltd (down 1.2%), and Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1041.44 or 1.83% at 57830.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 294 points or 1.74% at 17181.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 302.03 points or 1.07% at 28602.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 108.2 points or 1.25% at 8797.4.

On BSE,2302 shares were trading in green, 434 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)