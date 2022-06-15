Volumes jump at Orient Electric Ltd counter

Orient Electric Ltd saw volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5397 shares
HCL Technologies Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 June 2022.
Orient Electric Ltd saw volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5397 shares. The stock increased 1.61% to Rs.271.15. Volumes stood at 4973 shares in the last session.
HCL Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 7.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60916 shares. The stock rose 0.09% to Rs.997.45. Volumes stood at 47608 shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27094 shares. The stock dropped 0.64% to Rs.255.00. Volumes stood at 36366 shares in the last session.
Page Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3041 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock rose 2.70% to Rs.41,070.00. Volumes stood at 366 shares in the last session.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73413 shares. The stock rose 1.50% to Rs.320.65. Volumes stood at 82613 shares in the last session.
