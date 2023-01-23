JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Petronet LNG rises after reporting Q3 PAT at Rs 1,196 cr
Business Standard

Volumes soar at EPL Ltd counter

Capital Market 

EPL Ltd recorded volume of 41030 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8801 shares

Aether Industries Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 January 2023.

EPL Ltd recorded volume of 41030 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8801 shares. The stock gained 0.75% to Rs.162.15. Volumes stood at 13811 shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd saw volume of 14088 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3429 shares. The stock increased 7.09% to Rs.958.75. Volumes stood at 8282 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 10905 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2917 shares. The stock slipped 3.27% to Rs.1,375.00. Volumes stood at 1356 shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd notched up volume of 38841 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12792 shares. The stock slipped 0.97% to Rs.833.30. Volumes stood at 61644 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3568 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1398 shares. The stock dropped 3.10% to Rs.5,300.00. Volumes stood at 1547 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU