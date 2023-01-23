Volumes soar at EPL Ltd counter

EPL Ltd recorded volume of 41030 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8801 shares

Aether Industries Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 January 2023.

EPL Ltd recorded volume of 41030 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8801 shares. The stock gained 0.75% to Rs.162.15. Volumes stood at 13811 shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd saw volume of 14088 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3429 shares. The stock increased 7.09% to Rs.958.75. Volumes stood at 8282 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 10905 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2917 shares. The stock slipped 3.27% to Rs.1,375.00. Volumes stood at 1356 shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd notched up volume of 38841 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12792 shares. The stock slipped 0.97% to Rs.833.30. Volumes stood at 61644 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3568 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1398 shares. The stock dropped 3.10% to Rs.5,300.00. Volumes stood at 1547 shares in the last session.

