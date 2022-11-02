Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 67.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 669.65 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 67.39% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 669.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 714.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.669.65714.438.8716.3560.97120.2530.4491.9422.4068.69

