Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Up 6.49% In October
Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 67.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 669.65 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 67.39% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 669.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 714.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales669.65714.43 -6 OPM %8.8716.35 -PBDT60.97120.25 -49 PBT30.4491.94 -67 NP22.4068.69 -67

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 17:01 IST

