Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 71.73 points or 0.81% at 8914.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (up 10.23%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 4.89%),Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 4.18%),Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 4.1%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 2.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CARE Ratings Ltd (up 2.43%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.42%), CSB Bank Ltd (up 1.9%), IDFC First Bank Ltd (up 1.77%), and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd (up 1.75%).

On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (down 8.84%), Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd (down 3.27%), and Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.05%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 410.84 or 0.68% at 61032.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.6 points or 0.54% at 18125.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.76 points or 0.12% at 28595.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.34 points or 0.03% at 8918.75.

On BSE,1692 shares were trading in green, 1305 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

