FMCG shares ease

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 90.49 points or 0.81% at 11070.17 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Prabhat Dairy Ltd (down 11.18%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.88%),Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 2.64%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.56%),Waterbase Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Emami Ltd (down 2.25%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.7%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.64%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 1.45%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.4%).

On the other hand, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 7.08%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 5.67%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 3.65%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 219.97 or 0.55% at 40402.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40 points or 0.34% at 11874.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.63 points or 0.37% at 14954.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.1 points or 0.28% at 4965.4.

On BSE,1121 shares were trading in green, 1413 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

