GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 87.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 87.80% to Rs 64.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 780.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 647.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.780.05647.2415.2314.48129.6394.84101.4055.6464.9834.60

