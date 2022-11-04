GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 87.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 780.05 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 87.80% to Rs 64.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 780.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 647.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales780.05647.24 21 OPM %15.2314.48 -PBDT129.6394.84 37 PBT101.4055.64 82 NP64.9834.60 88
