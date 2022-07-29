Volumes spurt at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd registered volume of 13.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49803 shares

Westlife Development Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 July 2022.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd registered volume of 13.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49803 shares. The stock rose 16.87% to Rs.1,569.90. Volumes stood at 88610 shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd saw volume of 15.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58189 shares. The stock increased 10.51% to Rs.590.70. Volumes stood at 68857 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 22.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.55% to Rs.113.00. Volumes stood at 61927 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd witnessed volume of 15.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.73% to Rs.420.50. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51659 shares. The stock slipped 1.67% to Rs.466.10. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

