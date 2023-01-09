Volumes soar at GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd counter

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.06 lakh shares

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 January 2023.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.12% to Rs.40.15. Volumes stood at 14.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 4.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.81% to Rs.948.70. Volumes stood at 13.16 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd registered volume of 37188 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15235 shares. The stock rose 0.30% to Rs.764.00. Volumes stood at 16877 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 2961 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1298 shares. The stock increased 2.06% to Rs.926.85. Volumes stood at 929 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 53411 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25398 shares. The stock rose 0.74% to Rs.630.60. Volumes stood at 49620 shares in the last session.

