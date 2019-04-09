Bank of Baroda down for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 129.8, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.3% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% rally in NIFTY and a 18.25% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Bank of Baroda is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.8, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 11594.15. The Sensex is at 38678.54, down 0.06%.Bank of Baroda has added around 11.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 6.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29845.3, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 235.18 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 130.7, flat on the day. Bank of Baroda tumbled 15.3% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% rally in NIFTY and a 18.25% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU