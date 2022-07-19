Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

-
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 July 2022.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd recorded volume of 78283 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14574 shares. The stock gained 10.16% to Rs.455.00. Volumes stood at 23620 shares in the last session.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd saw volume of 13979 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3094 shares. The stock increased 7.12% to Rs.295.00. Volumes stood at 1073 shares in the last session.
Shree Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 7065 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2204 shares. The stock increased 0.43% to Rs.20,138.75. Volumes stood at 15877 shares in the last session.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34412 shares. The stock increased 7.29% to Rs.219.35. Volumes stood at 20065 shares in the last session.
Alok Industries Ltd recorded volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.99% to Rs.20.00. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.
