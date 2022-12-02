JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Japan Nikkei falls 1.6%; Exporters dives on stronger yen

Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for EPC project worth Rs 1669 cr
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Raymond Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Raymond Ltd registered volume of 72.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.02 lakh shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2022.

Raymond Ltd registered volume of 72.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.83% to Rs.1,572.80. Volumes stood at 3.51 lakh shares in the last session.

HLE Glascoat Ltd notched up volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21657 shares. The stock rose 8.48% to Rs.696.30. Volumes stood at 26523 shares in the last session.

MTAR Technologies Ltd saw volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82935 shares. The stock increased 8.31% to Rs.1,733.50. Volumes stood at 37141 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd recorded volume of 21.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.53% to Rs.167.35. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd notched up volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68371 shares. The stock rose 5.54% to Rs.593.85. Volumes stood at 92600 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU