Volumes spurt at Raymond Ltd counter

Raymond Ltd registered volume of 72.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.02 lakh shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2022.

Raymond Ltd registered volume of 72.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.83% to Rs.1,572.80. Volumes stood at 3.51 lakh shares in the last session.

HLE Glascoat Ltd notched up volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21657 shares. The stock rose 8.48% to Rs.696.30. Volumes stood at 26523 shares in the last session.

MTAR Technologies Ltd saw volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82935 shares. The stock increased 8.31% to Rs.1,733.50. Volumes stood at 37141 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd recorded volume of 21.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.53% to Rs.167.35. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd notched up volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68371 shares. The stock rose 5.54% to Rs.593.85. Volumes stood at 92600 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)