Volumes soar at HDFC Bank Ltd counter

Business Standard

HDFC Bank Ltd clocked volume of 245.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.24 lakh shares

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 April 2019.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 32232 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3859 shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.2,395.10. Volumes stood at 1990 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd saw volume of 332.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.49% to Rs.119.00. Volumes stood at 289.94 lakh shares in the last session.

GE Power India Ltd saw volume of 33821 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8586 shares. The stock increased 2.23% to Rs.870.00. Volumes stood at 6073 shares in the last session.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd notched up volume of 4.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.55% to Rs.232.65. Volumes stood at 43621 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 14:30 IST

