Volumes soar at HDFC Bank Ltd counter

Ltd clocked volume of 245.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.24 lakh shares

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Dishman are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 April 2019.

Ltd clocked volume of 245.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.07% to Rs.2,240.00. Volumes stood at 26.94 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 32232 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3859 shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.2,395.10. Volumes stood at 1990 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 332.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.49% to Rs.119.00. Volumes stood at 289.94 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 33821 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8586 shares. The stock increased 2.23% to Rs.870.00. Volumes stood at 6073 shares in the last session.

Dishman notched up volume of 4.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.55% to Rs.232.65. Volumes stood at 43621 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)