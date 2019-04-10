Narayani Steels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, DQ Entertainment International Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2019.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, DQ Entertainment International Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2019.

soared 19.44% to Rs 27.95 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7078 shares in the past one month.

spiked 17.40% to Rs 100.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33257 shares in the past one month.

surged 13.39% to Rs 9.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6984 shares in the past one month.

gained 11.59% to Rs 16.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2950 shares in the past one month.

rose 11.48% to Rs 143.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11866 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)