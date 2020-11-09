Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

-
Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 37.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27232 shares
Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 November 2020.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd registered volume of 11.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81595 shares. The stock rose 4.39% to Rs.195.15. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Venkys (India) Ltd clocked volume of 9.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.69% to Rs.1,679.00. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28771 shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.867.00. Volumes stood at 18192 shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd clocked volume of 42.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.39% to Rs.15.50. Volumes stood at 15.55 lakh shares in the last session.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
