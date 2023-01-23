Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 57.19 points or 1.02% at 5523.4 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Meghmani Organics Ltd (down 7.62%), Shree Cement Ltd (down 4.99%),Atul Ltd (down 4.33%),UltraTech Cement Ltd (down 4.16%),Fine Organic Industries Ltd (down 3.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were India Cements Ltd (down 3.41%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 3.3%), Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 3.16%), Dynemic Products Ltd (down 3.16%), and J K Cements Ltd (down 3.14%).

On the other hand, Ashapura Minechem Ltd (up 9.73%), GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 5.96%), and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 5.34%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.41 or 0.57% at 60967.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93 points or 0.52% at 18120.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 49.35 points or 0.17% at 28580.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.55 points or 0.24% at 8937.96.

On BSE,1736 shares were trading in green, 1817 were trading in red and 203 were unchanged.

