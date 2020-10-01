Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 21.29 points or 2.06% at 1056.4 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 3.2%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.51%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.44%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.39%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 1.04%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.84%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.63%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.71%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.03%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 445.99 or 1.17% at 38513.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.7 points or 1.14% at 11375.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.09 points or 1% at 15016.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.16 points or 0.93% at 5006.53.

On BSE,1314 shares were trading in green, 423 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

