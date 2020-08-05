JUST IN
Inox Leisure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.95% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Inox Leisure reported to Rs 73.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.95% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 493.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.25493.01 -100 OPM %13356.0030.45 -PBDT-27.17102.34 PL PBT-97.9241.54 PL NP-73.6427.01 PL

