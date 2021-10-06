Volumes soar at Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd counter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd clocked volume of 6.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41152 shares

Bosch Ltd, NESCO Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, Uflex Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 October 2021.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd clocked volume of 6.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41152 shares. The stock gained 13.40% to Rs.1,180.00. Volumes stood at 68728 shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd notched up volume of 5.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44683 shares. The stock rose 9.87% to Rs.17,000.05. Volumes stood at 23529 shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd recorded volume of 11.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.08% to Rs.653.05. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Coffee Ltd saw volume of 84.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.75% to Rs.213.10. Volumes stood at 9.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd notched up volume of 13.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.34% to Rs.562.00. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)