Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 73.43 points or 2.15% at 3341.02 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 6.16%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.66%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.95%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.46%),RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 4.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.94%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.49%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 3.07%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.05%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.04%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.86%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.01%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.19%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 106.79 or 0.19% at 57514.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.6 points or 0.15% at 17188.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 388.69 points or 1.32% at 29091.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.64 points or 0.72% at 8645.4.

On BSE,991 shares were trading in green, 2261 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

