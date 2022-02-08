Volumes spurt at Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd counter

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, 3M India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 February 2022.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.16% to Rs.65.55. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd saw volume of 67371 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10440 shares. The stock dropped 1.22% to Rs.552.55. Volumes stood at 10579 shares in the last session.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd saw volume of 2119 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock increased 2.00% to Rs.1,906.85. Volumes stood at 517 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 22831 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9178 shares. The stock lost 2.55% to Rs.2,460.90. Volumes stood at 7629 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd witnessed volume of 287 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock increased 0.02% to Rs.24,772.75. Volumes stood at 138 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)