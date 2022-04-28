La Opala RG inaugurates new greenfield plant at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand

La Opala RG announced that its new green field plant at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand has been inaugurated on 27 April 2022. The Production is likely to commence by end of the first quarter of the current financial year 2022-23.

With operation of this new plant, the production capacity of the Company will increase by 11,000 metric tons per annum. This new Plant will help to cater the growing demand of opal glassware products in both domestic & international markets.

