Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 126.29 points or 1.59% at 8048.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 8.57%), Oil India Ltd (up 6.46%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.95%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.43%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.84%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 2.78%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.61%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.46%), and Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 2.19%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.54%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.64%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 705.92 or 1.29% at 55473.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 198.25 points or 1.21% at 16538.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.77 points or 0.92% at 26610.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.13 points or 0.83% at 8293.82.

On BSE,2144 shares were trading in green, 556 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)