Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 259.02 points or 1.42% at 18494.17 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.43%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.67%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.61%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.18%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.55%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.41%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.54%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.64%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 705.92 or 1.29% at 55473.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 198.25 points or 1.21% at 16538.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.77 points or 0.92% at 26610.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.13 points or 0.83% at 8293.82.

On BSE,2144 shares were trading in green, 556 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

