Volumes soar at Lux Industries Ltd counter

Lux Industries Ltd recorded volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69129 shares
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 January 2022.
Lux Industries Ltd recorded volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69129 shares. The stock lost 20.00% to Rs.2,813.70. Volumes stood at 56514 shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.46% to Rs.693.00. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.09% to Rs.5,015.60. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd clocked volume of 21.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.63% to Rs.873.35. Volumes stood at 5.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd registered volume of 72.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.525.35. Volumes stood at 63.43 lakh shares in the last session.
