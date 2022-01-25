Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 12.52 points or 0.05% at 23811.47 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 4.95%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.7%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 3.37%),TTK Healthcare Ltd (down 2.45%),Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.96%), Granules India Ltd (down 1.92%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 1.58%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 1.51%), and Pfizer Ltd (down 1.47%).

On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (up 10%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 5.86%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 4.78%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.26 or 0.21% at 57613.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38 points or 0.22% at 17187.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.11 points or 0.43% at 28760.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.83 points or 0.3% at 8544.07.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1557 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)