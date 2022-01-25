Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 219.73 points or 0.63% at 34518 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 12.91%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 5.31%),Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 5%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 5%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.93%), Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (down 4.58%), NIIT Ltd (down 3.85%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.91%), and Mindtree Ltd (down 2.31%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5.89%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 5.75%), and Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 5.5%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.26 or 0.21% at 57613.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38 points or 0.22% at 17187.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.11 points or 0.43% at 28760.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.83 points or 0.3% at 8544.07.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1557 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

