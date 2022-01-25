Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 168.61 points or 0.4% at 41913.02 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.58%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.43%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.37%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.01%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.03%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.57%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.26 or 0.21% at 57613.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38 points or 0.22% at 17187.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.11 points or 0.43% at 28760.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.83 points or 0.3% at 8544.07.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1557 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

