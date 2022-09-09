Volumes soar at NESCO Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Tanla Platforms inks exclusive partnership with Kore.ai
Ashapura Minechem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 25.40% in the March 2022 quarter
Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Indices bounce back, oil & gas stocks advances
-
NESCO Ltd recorded volume of 54722 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5154 shares
Schaeffler India Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2022.
NESCO Ltd recorded volume of 54722 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5154 shares. The stock gained 8.61% to Rs.658.55. Volumes stood at 14910 shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 63491 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11806 shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.3,657.90. Volumes stood at 20942 shares in the last session.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd registered volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70506 shares. The stock rose 7.71% to Rs.407.90. Volumes stood at 66891 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd witnessed volume of 90360 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25091 shares. The stock increased 7.33% to Rs.257.00. Volumes stood at 14666 shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71799 shares. The stock gained 4.74% to Rs.873.90. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU