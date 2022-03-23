Ashapura Minechem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Aarti Surfactants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2022.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Aarti Surfactants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2022.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 124.8 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 85438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45934 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd soared 19.31% to Rs 25.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3351 shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd surged 15.26% to Rs 95.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9390 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd added 14.43% to Rs 108.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29586 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd gained 14.43% to Rs 876.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3078 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)