Cadila Healthcare Q3 PAT jumps 41% YoY

Cadila Healthcare reported 41% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 527.2 crore on a 6.2% rise in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

EBIDTA during the quarter improved by 16% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 807 crore. Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 627.2 crore, up by 37.2% from Rs 457.1 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Current tax outgo was at Rs 108.5 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 31.7 crore in the same period last year.

US formulations business registered revenues of Rs 1,603 crore during the quarter. The company filed 10 additional ANDAs with the USFDA taking the cumulative number of filings to 410 and received 9 new product approvals (including 4 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.

The company's business in India geography, which comprises Human health formulations business, consumer wellness business and animal health business, grew by 20% on a YoY basis and registered revenues of Rs 1,643 crore. Human health formulations business in India grew by 21%, Consumer wellness business grew by 16% and Animal health business grew by 17% on a YoY basis during the quarter.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Shares of the drug maker rose 0.55% to currently trade at Rs 481.80.

