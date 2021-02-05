Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 249.25 points or 0.97% at 25407.09 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 3.99%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 3.77%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 3.72%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.16%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.75%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.13%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.98%), Aptech Ltd (down 1.78%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.73%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 7.79%), NELCO Ltd (up 7.26%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 5.42%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.33 or 0.38% at 50805.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.85 points or 0.05% at 14902.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.71 points or 0.29% at 19093.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 64.63 points or 0.99% at 6443.5.

On BSE,1234 shares were trading in green, 1596 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

