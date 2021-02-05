Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 352.07 points or 1.44% at 24179.46 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 4.35%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.45%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.35%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 2.23%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 2.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.87%), MRF Ltd (down 1.75%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.28%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.98%).

On the other hand, Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.34%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.14%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.33 or 0.38% at 50805.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.85 points or 0.05% at 14902.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.71 points or 0.29% at 19093.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 64.63 points or 0.99% at 6443.5.

On BSE,1234 shares were trading in green, 1596 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

