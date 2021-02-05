Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 38.16 points or 2.62% at 1418.02 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.12%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.39%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.7%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.53%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.4%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.87%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.74%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.74%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 7.48%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.54%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.33 or 0.38% at 50805.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.85 points or 0.05% at 14902.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.71 points or 0.29% at 19093.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 64.63 points or 0.99% at 6443.5.

On BSE,1234 shares were trading in green, 1596 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)