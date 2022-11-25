Volumes soar at REC Ltd counter

REC Ltd recorded volume of 35.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.77 lakh shares

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, PVR Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2022.

REC Ltd recorded volume of 35.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.18% to Rs.108.70. Volumes stood at 15.24 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 32479 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5107 shares. The stock increased 5.46% to Rs.727.00. Volumes stood at 10196 shares in the last session.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd registered volume of 10.1 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.21% to Rs.231.40. Volumes stood at 15.14 lakh shares in the last session.

PVR Ltd saw volume of 55546 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19039 shares. The stock increased 2.33% to Rs.1,863.85. Volumes stood at 13201 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 33.63 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.74% to Rs.52.25. Volumes stood at 5.55 lakh shares in the last session.

