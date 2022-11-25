Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 321.1 points or 0.95% at 34062.25 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Timken India Ltd (up 3.3%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.81%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.6%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.53%),Graphite India Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.88%), KNR Constructions Ltd (up 0.73%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.69%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 0.6%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.42%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.31%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.93%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.6 or 0.18% at 62158.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.15 points or 0.16% at 18454.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.94 points or 0.48% at 29140.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.61 points or 0.49% at 9015.81.

On BSE,1801 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

