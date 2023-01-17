Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 43.99 points or 1.2% at 3699.44 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.46%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.8%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.33%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.52%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Ltd (up 0.68%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.57%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.44%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.37%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.11%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.99%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 265.84 or 0.44% at 60358.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.35 points or 0.38% at 17963.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57.36 points or 0.2% at 28772.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.32 points or 0.23% at 8937.34.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 192 were unchanged.

