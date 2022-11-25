Volumes soar at Sanofi India Ltd counter

Sanofi India Ltd recorded volume of 1.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14680 shares
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2022.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 14.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.54% to Rs.726.25. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd recorded volume of 5.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.58% to Rs.124.45. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 434.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 102.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.72% to Rs.138.25. Volumes stood at 108.27 lakh shares in the last session.
JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 32.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.02% to Rs.73.25. Volumes stood at 6.85 lakh shares in the last session.
